Lafayette Plane Crash: How you can help the sole survivor

The public is being asked to donate blood to help the sole survivor of a plane crash in Lafayette last weekend.

Wade Berzas is said to be in critical condition, according to the hospital treating him.

He reportedly suffered burns on over 75% of his body.

Anyone interested in donating blood to benefit Berzas is asked to donate at the James Moncus Medical Building on Ambassador Caffrey Pkwy in Lafayette.

All donations will go in as a credit towards his medical bills, according to the Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish Facebook page.



