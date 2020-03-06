Lafayette Middle teacher removed after traveling abroad, LSSP disinfecting classroom as precaution

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette Middle School teacher has been temporarily been removed from her classroom as a precaution after traveling abroad, and her classroom is being disinfected, as well.

Lafayette Public School System spokeswoman Allison Dickerson explained the teacher self-reported that she had been out of the country. That came after the school system sent out a letter Tuesday saying it would be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for stopping the spread of coronavirus and other infections diseases.

While some media outlets reported that the teacher is “self-quarantined,” Dickerson said LPSS wants to stress that this teacher has not come down ill and is showing no symptoms. “I feel ‘self-quarantine’ suggests that she is sick, and to our knowledge, that is not the case.

“The administration made a decision to remove the teacher as the CDC recommended,” she continued. “The teacher notified the administration, and the administration made the decision to be proactive.”

The teacher will be out of the classroom for 14 days or until she is cleared to return to work by physicians.

Until then, the teacher’s students are being moved to another location and their classroom is being disinfected as per the CDC’s recommendations, as well. Dickerson said this, too, is being done as a precaution.

“We’re glad that this teacher read the letter and is following the recommendations by notifying the administration of this,” she said.

For more information on the school system’s response to the coronavirus, read the entire letter as penned by Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair below: