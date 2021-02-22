Lafayette man accused of firing shots into victim’s home

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Larry Bob II (LPSO)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge for allegedly firing shots into an occupied home in the Duson area.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Limoges Street shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday in response to an aggravated assault in progress.

The victim reportedly told deputies that the suspect “drove up and fired three to four rounds” into his home.

Larry Bob II, 43, was taken into custody. The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories