Lafayette Fire Station #3 to be demolished, new station will be built

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Officials with the Lafayette Fire Department have announced that Fire Station #3, located at 429 Cooper Drive, will be closed starting March 2 for demolition in preparation of the construction of a new fire station.

According to LFD, the decision to demolish the current building comes due to several factors.

They say the original station was built to accommodate a small team of firefighters in 1978. The facility now needs to accommodate the amount of personnel, living quarters for female firefighters, and apparatus required to deliver the service needed within that district in 2020 and beyond.

LFD officials add that the fire station was also in need of major repairs which were not cost effective considering the amount of structural concerns. They determined that a new facility would best serve the firefighters and citizens of Lafayette.

Firefighters will be transitioning out of the station over the weekend. The engine company will be relocated to fire station #11 at 1115 Ambassador Caffery.

During construction of the new facility, the engine company will be responding from fire station #11 to calls for service in that response area.

Officials with the department say they’ve taken the necessary precautions to ensure service is not interrupted and response times remain efficient. Calls for service on the outer perimeter of that response area will be assisted by engine companies within the district.

LFD stresses that the public should not be concerned about fire protection.

The construction of the new fire station on Cooper Drive is budgeted at $1.5 million dollars. The 13,000 square feet fire station is expected to take at least a year to build once construction starts.

Officials say with the final plans not complete, the exact start date has not been determined yet.

“It’s not too often we are able to build new fire stations, but we are thankful for the support of the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s administration and council,” said Fire Chief Robert Benoit.

He added, “The new station will improve service for the residents in City Council District 1, provide adequate living arrangements for all firefighters, and benefit public safety in Lafayette as a whole.”