LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette family of five had a terrible Christmas after losing their house and beloved pet in a fire on Christmas Day, authorities said.

The occupant and her four kids (ages 15, 11, 8 and 5 years) were not home when the fire started, as they left a couple of hours prior to the fire being reported to visit family, authorities said. All their belongings including most Christmas gifts were destroyed, and their family dog died in the fire, according to officials.

Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:46 p.m. Christmas Day in the 400 block of Bellot Street. The fire was reported by several neighbors who noticed smoke coming from the single-family home. Firefighters said flames were coming from the front windows of the dwelling.

It was initially reported that kids were possibly inside, but firefighters confirmed no one was home. The home sustained heavy fire damage.

Fire officials determined that the fire originated in the living room. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

