Lafayette city and parish government officials to be sworn in January 6

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s city and parish governments will inaugurate its leaders for the next four years in the first week of the new year.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony at the Heymann Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, according to city officials. the venue was chosen for its larger seating.

The incoming mayor-president and separate city council and parish council will be sworn in. The entire ceremony will be broadcast live on Acadiana Open Channel (AOC) and will also be UStreamed live via the internet at: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/lafayette-consolidated-government-council-meeting

The two councils will hold their first meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 7 with the parish council meeting at 5 p.m. and the city council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Should a joint meeting be called, city officials say it will be timely posted.