LA State Police seeking assistance regarding hit and run crash that killed a two-year-old

SAINT HELENA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two-year-old Jhavia Porter on Wednesday May 26, 2021, and need the public’s assistance in locating the person or persons responsible.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police Facebook

In a Facebook post from Saturday June 5, the State Police advised that they are currently processing the evidence from the scene, and believe that the vehicle they are searching for is a light colored van or SUV with damage on the front end, and a damaged or possible missing driver’s side mirror.

If you or someone you know has any information in regards to this incident, contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985-893-6250, or by reporting online at http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the Suspicious Activity link.

For more information on the initial incident, visit the Louisiana State Police Facebook page.