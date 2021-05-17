La. Senate votes for college athlete endorsement deal bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate unanimously voted to let college student athletes make money off endorsements and sponsorship deals.

The legislation sent to the House with a 32-0 vote is similar to actions being taken across several states.

Republican Sen. Pat Connick’s bill could have had Louisiana as the first state to allow athletes to earn cash off their name, image or likeness.

But an amendment added on the Senate floor Monday likely ensures that other states’ laws will take effect first.

The provision added to the bill requires each university system governing board to adopt implementation policies before the endorsement and sponsorship deals could begin.

