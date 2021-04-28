La. Black lawmakers want chairman ousted for ‘divisive’ bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Black lawmakers are calling for the removal of the House Education Committee chairman for his bill aimed at limiting conversations about racism and sexism in schools.

The Legislative Black Caucus says Republican Rep. Ray Garofalo’s legislation includes insensitive and racist elements. Garofalo said in a House floor speech Wednesday that his comments were taken out of context.

He didn’t apologize. Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said he planned to meet with Black lawmakers Thursday to discuss their request to oust Garofalo from his leadership post.

He said he hadn’t yet made a decision. Garofalo’s bill remains stalled in committee.