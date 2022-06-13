RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There’s a new Krewe in town. In the ashes of the Krewe of Allegro, the Krewe of Pomona is born. The Krewe of Allegro, founded by the Ruston Civic Symphony Society in 1999 to raise funds for the arts, has retired to make way for the Krewe of Pomona. The former Krewe’s members had dwindled to the point that the Dixie Center for the Arts and the North Central Louisiana Arts Council had taken control of planning the Krewe of Allegro Ball, which constituted the bulk of the Krewe’s annual activity.

The Krewe of Pomona, named for the Roman goddess of the fruit harvest, is a 501(c)(3) corporation that will operate more like a traditional Mardi Gras Krewe, with year-round activities planned to benefit our community and the arts.

You can apply for a $300 Charter Membership until July 31, by visiting the Krewe of Pomona Facebook page here. All Charter Members membership rates will be kept the same for the first five years. Membership benefits will include the option to ride on the Krewe Float in the Mardi Gras Parade, costume components, discounted Mardi Gras Ball tickets, and invitations to two Krewe socials held each year. The Ball will be open to Krewe members only, with a limited number of member-invited guests.

Logo designed by Donnie Bell Designs.

For more information, check out the Krewe’s Facebook page, call the DCA office at (318)-255-1450, or email dixiecenter@gmail.com.