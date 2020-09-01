Key air monitors offline after Laura hits Louisiana gas hub

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

(AP) — Key state and federal air hazard monitors are offline in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura hit the heavily industrialized coast.

Louisiana says it knows of only one significant industrial threat. That’s a chlorine plant fire in the Lake Charles area. But environmental advocates say the state isn’t doing enough to look.

Laura brought winds up 150 miles an hour to the Texas and Louisiana coast. The area accounts for more than a tenth of U.S. refinery capacity.

A Louisiana official says the state’s stationary air monitors are offline since the storm. The Environmental Protection Agency says Texas asked for help from a mobile EPA hazard monitor, but Louisiana hasn’t.