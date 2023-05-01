NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Friday, April 28 ended with Autumn Picou, 37, of Bourg, in custody. Deputies said the traffic stop took place a little before 9:40 p.m. on LA 308.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the stop was made after an off-duty deputy saw a vehicle driven by Picous “driving erratically.” APSO said the deputy thought Picou was hostile and defensive during the ensuing interview.

A K-9 was brought in to search the vehicle for any illegal substances. The search led to the seizure of suboxone, heroin, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and money, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO confirmed that they seized 14 suboxone strips during the search.

Picou was then arrested and charged with these crimes:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Suboxone

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute

Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Transaction Involving Proceeds from Controlled Dangerous Substance Activity

Improper Lane Usage

The Bourg woman was booked into and released from the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a $80,000 bond.