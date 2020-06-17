Juvenile arrested on three counts of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting into a St. Landry Parish home

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 16-year-old suspect is facing felony charges for allegedly shooting into a home in the Opelousas area.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, on June 11, 2020, deputies were called to the 500 block of Fontenot Road to investigate.

The victim told investigators she was in her bedroom when she heard what appeared to be gunshots. She left her bedroom and found bullet holes throughout the home, the sheriff said.

During the investigation, a juvenile suspect was identified by witnesses and video surveillance.

“The investigation also discovered that juvenile committed the crime as a result of a previous altercation earlier that day with the victim’s daughter,” Guidroz said in a statement.

The suspect was booked on three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

No one was injured during the incident. Investigators estimate approximately five to 10 rounds were shot at the home.

Guidroz said more arrests are expected.