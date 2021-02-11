Jury trial ban stretched to April 1, then up to local courts

FILE – This Jan. 14, 2013, file photo shows a gavel sits on a desk inside the Court of Appeals at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in Denver. The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as the accused miss their days in court. Judges from California to Maine have postponed trials and nearly all in-person hearings to keep crowds from packing courthouses. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s Supreme Court has extended a prohibition on new civil and criminal jury trials in state courts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s order says no jury trials can be held before April 1. The moratorium on jury trials had been set to expire on March 1.

Beginning April 1, the high court says local courts will be responsible for deciding whether they can safely conduct jury trials.

The order says social distancing, mask wearing and other safety protocols will have to be enforced.

And it says in-custody criminal trials should take priority over all other matters when the moratorium on jury trials is lifted.