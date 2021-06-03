Jury convicts Jonathan Hogg on Manslaughter charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry, has issued a statement after Ouachita Parish jury convicted Jonathan Hogg of manslaughter, aggravated battery, and drug possession.

AG Landry had this to say about the conviction:



“My office and I are committed to making Louisiana a safer place and getting justice for crime victims. I commend my Assistant Attorney General Madeleine Slaughter-Young for her exceptional prosecutorial work to convict Jonathan Hogg. I pray the jury’s decision will bring some comfort to the victim’s family.”

The AG’s office says Hogg, who could face over 40 years in prison, is expected to be sentenced by Judge Larry Jefferson on July 27, 2021.

