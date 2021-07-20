Jump in virus cases may lead to mask rules in New Orleans

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo, students arrive by bus at Foundation Preparatory School for their return to school during the coronavirus in New Orleans. It was the first day of in-person learning for fifth-12th grade public school students in Orleans Parish. Despite climbing numbers of COVID-19 cases around Louisiana, state education leaders are leaving decisions on mask mandates, physical distancing and other measures aimed at lessening coronavirus spread to local public school districts for the upcoming year. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A nine-fold increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks has the city of New Orleans considering new mitigation measures.

City spokesperson Beau Tidwell says Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city’s health officer will announce plans Wednesday.

He wouldn’t give details. But he said rules involving masks are “certainly a strong possibility.”

The average daily number of new cases jumped from 11 two weeks ago to 99 on Monday. Most new cases involve the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

While mitigation measures are being considered, Tidwell says getting more people vaccinated is the key to stopping the spread.