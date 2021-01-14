Julia Letlow announces running for 5th Congressional District

It’s official! Julia Letlow, the wife of the late Luke Letlow, is running for Congress to fill the seat of her late husband.
Following the passing of Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow, his wife Julia Letlow has officially announced her running for the available seat.
The election will be held on March 20, 2021. Qualifying for elections will begin on January 20, 2021.
