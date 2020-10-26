Judge throws out La. attorney general’s election grant suit

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. With just two months left until the U.S. presidential election, Facebook says it is taking additional steps to encourage voting, minimize misinformation and reduce the likelihood of post-election “civil unrest.” The company said Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana state district judge has dismissed Attorney General Jeff Landry’s lawsuit seeking to block millions of dollars in grants to local election leaders.

The grants were offered through a nonprofit backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The Advocate reports Landry said he will appeal the ruling from 16th Judicial District Judge Lewis Pitman that threw out the lawsuit last week.

But already the dispute over the money has kept the grants from flowing to Louisiana.

Local election officials initially applied for $7.8 million after Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin told clerks of court and registrars of voters about the opportunity.

But Landry pushed back, suggesting the grants were illegal.