BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new hearing is set if Louisiana lawmakers fail to redraw the Congressional maps that add a second majority Black district.

Louisiana lawmakers have until Monday, June 20 to create a new Congressional map that includes a second majority Black district.

The hearing, set for June 29 at 9 a.m., was scheduled Friday morning by Chief Judge Shelly Dick.

Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez sought more time, but Judge Dick denied that request.

In her order, Judge Dick laid out the following deadlines.