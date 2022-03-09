NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge says New Orleans can increase the number of hours a week that city police officers are allowed to work private security details. Under an ongoing court-supervised reform plan, an officer could work no more than 24 hours per week on private details.

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan’s Wednesday ruling says that can be increased to 32 hours per week. The new maximum will be in effect for four months in what the court calls a pilot period. The city is facing a police manpower shortage. Officials say in court documents that there has been an increase in requests for private duty details from businesses and residents.