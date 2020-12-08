Judge: House inmates with health issues in separate building

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal magistrate judge is recommending that New Orleans be ordered to continue plans for a separate jail building to house inmates with serious medical or mental health issues.
The report issued Monday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael North goes to a federal judge who oversees the jail’s compliance with court-ordered reforms.
The Times-Picayune|The New Orleans Advocate reports that city officials wanted the court to let them abandon plans for a separate building due to cost concerns.
They argued that the “special population” inmates could be housed in renovated wings of the existing main jail building.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES: