Judge: House inmates with health issues in separate building

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal magistrate judge is recommending that New Orleans be ordered to continue plans for a separate jail building to house inmates with serious medical or mental health issues.

The report issued Monday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael North goes to a federal judge who oversees the jail’s compliance with court-ordered reforms.

The Times-Picayune|The New Orleans Advocate reports that city officials wanted the court to let them abandon plans for a separate building due to cost concerns.

They argued that the “special population” inmates could be housed in renovated wings of the existing main jail building.