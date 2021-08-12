Judge doesn’t restart federal unemployment aid for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A state district judge has ruled that Louisiana won’t be forced to resume federal pandemic unemployment aid for its residents.

The Advocate reports Judge Tim Kelley said Louisiana’s decision to cut off jobless benefits early for more than 150,000 residents will undoubtedly cause “irreparable harm.”

But the judge Thursday said he wasn’t convinced the lawsuit would be successful upon a full hearing. The extra benefits that included an extra $300-a-week unemployment payment boost were made available by Congress until Sept. 6.

But Gov. John Bel Edwards agreed to cut off the benefits five weeks early in a deal with Republican lawmakers to permanently raise state unemployment benefits starting in January.