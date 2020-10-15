Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Judge continues halt of California’s ban on gator products

Louisiana News

by: , JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge says California’s ban on alligator products probably violates federal laws that allow such sales and cannot be enforced while challenges remain in court.

Companies that make and use alligator and crocodile leather and the state of Louisiana had filed two lawsuits. Chief Judge Kimberly J. Mueller consolidated the two suits Wednesday in California’s Eastern District.

She said she wasn’t considering the lawsuits’ environmental claims because that “risks crossing the line from law into policy.”

But she said Louisiana and the other plaintiffs made a strong showing that federal law controls trade in alligator and crocodile products.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories