Judge: 1965 Louisiana desegregation case nearing end

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge says a Louisiana desegregation case filed in 1965 could end in a few years.

In an opinion signed Wednesday, Judge Ivan Lemelle said he’s continuing oversight in the case against the Tangipahoa Parish school system.

But he said the system has made substantial progress and has plans for full compliance with court orders.

He says that after three more years of annual reports, he will hold a hearing on whether to end the case.

The system’s superintendent says it’s a great day but there’s still a lot of work to do. An attorney for families who filed the suit says he finds Lemelle’s opinion confusing.