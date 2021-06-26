Johnnie A. Jones presented the Purple Heart by Senator Bill Cassidy

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mr. Johnnie A. Jones was presented the Purple Heart by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D., for serving in Operation Overlord during World War II.

The 101-year-old served as a Warrant Officer (Junior Grade) in the 494th Port Battalion, 6th Engineer Special Brigrade. During his service in the third wave of Operation Overload, he received a back injury from his ship hitting a mine.

Jones is also a recipient of the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two bronze stars and one bronze arrowhead, the World War II Victory Medal, and the American Campaign Medal.

Also, Jones received the Croix de Guerre with Palm from France and the Legion of Honour (Chevalier rank).

After his service, Jones earned a bachelor’s and law degree from Southern University. Jones legally represented the organizers of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott, which was a template for the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Also, he served a term in the Louisiana House of Representatives.