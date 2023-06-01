BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — John Belton, an Independent candidate for Louisiana attorney general, announced he’s dropping out of the race.

The district attorney from North Louisiana was the only independent in a field full of Republicans, which some believe gave him a slight lead in a March poll.

John Couvillon with JMC Analytics and Polling conducted that poll. Here’s what he had to say Thursday about Belton’s departure: “So as it currently stands, you have an all-Republican race … although I would expect some Democrats are going to jump in between now and qualifying.”

We’ve contacted Belton’s campaign office for comment but have not heard back yet.

Election day is Nov. 18, and qualifying is Aug. 8-10.