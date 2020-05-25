Jennings Police hunting for man after he allegedly pulled gun on KFC employee

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jennings Police are on the hunt for a suspect after he allegedly pulled a gun on a drive-thru employee at a KFC and then fled on foot.

Terrance Munday was one of four passengers in the car at the time and later fled to the woods on foot, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. Restaurant officials said Munday pulled out a firearm after having to wait for his food at KFC. While police were en route to the restaurant, the car with Munday pulled into a gas station parking lot across the street. Munday, who was in the front passenger seat, opened his door and fled. The three other people in the vehicle were identified as Francis Keller Jr., Jaylan Mays, and Kenya Randall. Those three were later released on a summons.

In the vehicle, police found an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, and masks in the back seat of the vehicle. Officers located a handgun on the front passenger seat floorboard where Munday had been sitting.

Semmes said officers determined the firearm located in the front passenger seat had obliterated serial numbers, and officers were able to determine the firearm was stolen. Officers learned Munday had an outstanding warrant for aggravated burglary.

Semmes said his department used K-9’s, drones, night vision, and thermal imaging devices to attempt to locate Munday. Officers searched in wooded areas and fields for approximately four hours. Officers then gained knowledge Munday had contacted his brother, who resides in Bunkie, Louisiana to come pick him up. A traffic stop was conducted on the brother’s vehicle, and he had Munday’s location on his phone. Officers searched all areas, but were unable to locate Munday.

Anyone with information on Terrance Munday’s whereabouts should call Jennings Police at (337) 821-5513.