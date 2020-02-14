Jennings man arrested after shots allegedly fired on I-10, AK-47 found in his car

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– Jennings Police say reports came in right before 10 pm Thursday night of possible shots fired on I-10.

Police responded to a local business where the call had come in from.

They say when they got there, officers found the caller, Johnathan Senegal, who police say was “acting in a nervous manner.”

Once officers gained permission to search his vehicle, they found a digital scale, crack cocaine, and a Drago 7.62 caliber AK-47.

Police say the firearm was located under the driver’s seat where Senegal was sitting.

Senegal was arrested and charged with:

Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule II

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

He was later transferred to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.