Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 4-year-old lost in the swamp

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently engaged in a search and rescue operation inside the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve in Marrero.

A 4-year-old boy from Marrero went into the water at the Twin Canals on Friday July 15 and has not been seen since.

The search effort is being conducted with assistance from the National Park Service, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jean Lafitte Police Department, Jefferson Parish Fire Department, and Southeast Louisiana Underwater Search and Recovery.

Per the release, there is currently no evidence that the child is on land, and search efforts are focused on area waterways using sonar and search equipment, divers, and multiple watercraft.