MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, the U.S. Small Business Association announced it will be closing its Marrero Disaster Loan Outreach Center on Friday, March 10.

The center, which has been in operation after Hurricane Ida struck the Louisiana coast in August 2021, will shut its doors at 6 p.m.

“SBA opened the center to provide personalized assistance to Louisiana businesses and residents who were affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred Dec. 13 – 14, 2022,” stated Tanya N. Garfield, director of the SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West which operates the Marrero location. “Until the center closes, SBA customer service representatives will continue to be available to meet with businesses and residents to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan program and close their approved disaster loans.”

Local businesses of sizes – as well as private nonprofit organizations – can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replaced damage and destruction of equipment, machinery, inventory and property caused by Ida.

Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Businesses and residents can meet with SBA representatives at the 1855 Ames Boulevard location in Marrero from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Friday’s closure date.

No appointment is necessary.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for property damage is April 10, 2023. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Nov. 9, 2023.