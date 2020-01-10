Jeff Davis Parish alleged sex offender arrested for fleeing from officials

On January 9, 2020, Deputies arrested a registered sex offender for failure to register and report new residence.

54-year-old Glen Dale Doucet, Jr. of Jennings was arrested on warrants for parole violation and failure to register new residence address.

According to officials, on December 16, state probation and parole officers attempted to serve a warrant on Doucet at his residence at 1115 Clara street, Jennings. They say Doucet fled on foot and stayed away from the residence.

Deputies obtained a warrant for failure to register after the three day limit required by law when Doucet didn’t return to the residence and didn’t report in to authorities.