Jeanerette man dies from injuries received in single vehicle crash

Louisiana News
Posted: / Updated:

A single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 85 north of College Road in Jeanerette earlier this month has claimed the life of a local man.

According to State Police, 77-year-old Raphael Vallot, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash that happened on December 10.

A preliminary investigation bu police has revealed that Vallot was traveling south on LA Hwy 85, when for unknown reasons his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, entered a ditch, and overturned several times before coming to rest in a private driveway.

Vallot, who was not properly restrained at the time of the crash, was transported to a Lafayette area hospital for medical treatment.

He died 7 days later as a result of those injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories