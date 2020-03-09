JDPSO: Man high on PCP calls 911 on himself says he ‘wants to take a ride’

Louisiana News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

IOWA, La. (KLFY)– Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s officials say an Iowa man was arrested after he kept calling 911, while high on drugs, saying he ‘wanted to take a ride.’

On March 7, deputies were dispatched to the 7300 block of Jeff Davis Road on a criminal mischief complaint. 

They say a caller made four separate calls to the 911 emergency center and would not answer questions. Instead, he only make short comments and stated he ‘wanted to take a ride.’ 

When deputies got to the home, they spoke to a woman who told deputies her fiancé had been smoking marijuana laced with PCP and was hallucinating. 

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Ray Stevens, for criminal mischief and transported him to the parish jail for booking. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories