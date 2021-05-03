Jail guard accused of indecent behavior with girl, fired

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy has been fired after his arrest on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says bond has been set at $450,000 for 42-year-old James Trahan of Moss Bluff.

A news release says he was arrested and fired Sunday, a day after detectives received a complaint alleging that Trahan had been inappropriately touching a girl since she was 6 years old.

The statement says he was a guard at the Calcasieu Correctional Center and had been with the department for about 15 years.

It was not clear whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories