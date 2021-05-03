Jail guard accused of indecent behavior with girl, fired

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy has been fired after his arrest on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says bond has been set at $450,000 for 42-year-old James Trahan of Moss Bluff.

A news release says he was arrested and fired Sunday, a day after detectives received a complaint alleging that Trahan had been inappropriately touching a girl since she was 6 years old.

The statement says he was a guard at the Calcasieu Correctional Center and had been with the department for about 15 years.

It was not clear whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.