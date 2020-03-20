Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

IPSO implements operational changes amid COVID-19 outbreak

Louisiana News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal has implemented the following operational changes to the Sheriff’s Office facilities amid the COVID-19 outbreak:

  • Effective immediately, all lobby areas are closed. 
  • Anyone wishing to pay taxes may do so online at www.iberiaso.org or by calling the Tax and Traffic Office at 337-369-3714.
  • Those who need to pay traffic fines can mail the ticket with a money order to the Sheriff’s Office, or they can pay by telephone with a credit card by calling the Tax and Traffic Office. 
  • Requests for reports should be made to the Records Division through phone at 337-367-6579. 
  • Only authorized personnel will be allowed into the Law Enforcement Center and the Iberia Parish Jail. 
  • To limit personal contact, enforcement deputies will try to handle non-emergency calls by telephone. 
  • Deputies will still be patrolling and responding to calls, but have been instructed to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19. 

Other Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office numbers which citizens can use to obtain more information:

  • Sheriff’s Office main line: 337-369-3714
  • Patrol and Records: 337-367-8702
  • Iberia Parish Jail: 337-369-2485
  • Bureau of Investigations: 337-367-8702
  • Communications (non-emergency): 337-369-3711

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories