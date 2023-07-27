IOWA, La. (KLFY) — A church in Calcasieu Parish has been awarded $1.9 million in a dispute with its insurance company over damages sustained in Hurricane Laura.

According to a news release from the church’s lawyers, U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. recently ruled in favor of First Baptist Church of Iowa in a case involving damage from Hurricane Laura and their insurance company, Church Mutual Insurance Company (CMI).

The ruling, totaling $1.9 million, finds the insurance company grossly mishandled First Baptist Church of Iowa’s claim, which involved the church, fellowship hall, classrooms and parsonage.

The congregation was unable to meet in their church property for two years after the storm, according to the release. Due to the generosity of other churches, the members and skilled professionals working for reduced or no cost, the sanctuary has been rebuilt, allowing members to return to that part of the church property, said Brandon Oliver, pastor of First Baptist Church of Iowa.

“These last few years have been a trial for us,” Oliver said. “Yet, God has been faithful to us. He has provided for our needs apart from any insurance company. We are thankful for the verdict. We knew that God was sovereign over the entire process. He could be trusted. He is always working for good for His people. And sometimes that good is teaching us patience and waiting for His timing.”

Rudie Soileau, attorney with Lundy Law, LLP in Lake Charles, said he was pleased with the outcome.

“This case was about standing true to commitments that were made,” Soileau said. “According to CMI, their mission is to ‘protect those who serve and inspire others.’ They did not live up to that. When you take on the obligation to protect a church in the community, it is important to follow through. So many people in this area were affected by Hurricane Laura. When people lose their church property, it compounds the emotional and spiritual injury because it is yet another disruption of fellowship and support that is needed during difficult times.”