Investigation thwarts drug smuggling attempt at Dixon Correctional Institute

Baton Rouge, La. (KTVE/KARD) (11/02/20)— East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Dixon Correctional Institute (DCI) correctional officer Friday evening for attempting to smuggle drugs to inmates at the prison.

DCI correctional officers apprehended 23-year-old Jamenisha Huff of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, around 4:30 Friday afternoon, as she arrived at work.

Jamenisha Huff

Huff allegedly placed 23 1/2 sheets of paper suspected to be treated with synthetic cannabinoids, better known as mojo, into a waste basket inside the visitor’s bathroom. During questioning, Huff admitted to introducing contraband into the institution.

“I commend our Dixon Correctional Institute staff for their investigative work that kept these drugs from reaching the inmates, and putting our staff and other prisoners at risk,” said Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. “We have so many great dedicated workers to have these few betray the public trust and tarnish the image of our Department. We will not tolerate this type of activity in our institutions.”

Corrections investigators notified the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and East Feliciana Sheriff’s Deputies booked Huff with one count each of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and Malfeasance in Office.

Because this all happened after business hours, DCI intends to separate employment with Huff on Monday. She had been employed at DCI since January 13, 2020.

