Insurers paid $5B for 2020 Louisiana hurricane claims so far

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Grand Lake, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Insurance companies have paid out $5 billion to thousands of Louisiana customers with damage from the 2020 hurricanes so far.

That’s according to data released by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s office that offers the first detailed look at claims.

Policyholders have filed nearly 291,000 claims for property damage, business destruction, lost vehicles and business interruption from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. The storms struck Louisiana in August and October.

The insurance department says 56% of claims were closed with the person or business receiving a payment by the end of December.

The data does not include flood insurance payments through the National Flood Insurance Program run by the federal government.

  • A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Grand Lake, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Tiffany and Cain Theriot, far wall, who founded the charity Cajun Cafeteria, share the Christmas Eve meal they just cooked with the Unson family and a friend, inside their gutted home of the in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. At the table is Lou Ann Trahan, who suffers from dementia, Brian Calloway, who has Down’s Syndrome and lives with them, and right is family friend Nab Farris. The Unsons are living in a camper on their property, while other relatives are living in tents and campers there as well, all of whom lost their homes to the storms. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories