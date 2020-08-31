Insurance Commissioner issues Cease and Desist Order to local insurance provider

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 31, 2020, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon issued a Cease and Desist Order to Monroe insurance producer Jerry Dool for including false information on insurance applications.

According to Donelon, Dool was altering or forging names on checks and electronic transfer forms, and receiving commissions based on fraudulent applications.

Dool’s producer license has been revoked and he has been issued a fine of $4,500 based on these violations.

“Anytime a producer does not abide by the code of conduct set out by Title 22, it is a very serious matter,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

Donelon went on to say that if any consumer feels uneasy about any insurance-related transaction to call the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s Division of Fraud and Enforcement. They say all callers can ask that their identity and involvement be kept confidential.

Dool has 30 days from the time he was served to request an administrative appeal or the actions taken by LDI will be final.

Individuals or businesses with information about this case or other companies creating fraudulant claims are encouraged to report these matters to the Louisiana Department of Insurance Division of Fraud and Enforcement by calling (225) 342-4956 or 1-800-259-5300.

A copy of the Cease and Desist Order may be found here.