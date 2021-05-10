Initial unemployment insurance claims drop for week ending May 1

LOUISIANA (KTVE/KARD) — The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending May 1, 2021, dropped to 6,783 from the week ending April 24, 2021, total of 7,114.

For comparison, during the week ending May 2, 2020, 50,941 initial claims were filed.

According to a press release issued by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 8,134 from the previous week’s average of 9,504.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending May 1, 2021 increased to 52,018 from the week ending April 24, 2021 total of 51,308.

The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 310,013 for the week ending May 2, 2020.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 51,705 from the previous week’s average of 50,333.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, click here, select Labor Market Information, scroll down the page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

Please click here to view the UI Weekly Claims Tableau Dashboard.