Información importante sobre el coronavirus y a donde ir para que te hagan el examen

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- Two employees at two different state prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus, but there are still no confirmed cases in the state's prison population as of yet.

According to a Department of Corrections (DOC) press release, both employees were notified of positive COVID-19 results over the weekend and are now at home in self-isolation. These employees had limited contact with other staff and inmates. Inmates who may have been exposed have been quarantined and are asymptomatic with no fever. Employees who had contact with the infected staff were sent home to self-quarantine.