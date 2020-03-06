Infant underwater for unknown time after Moss Bluff woman falls asleep with baby in bath

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KLFY) — Bond is still pending on a Moss Bluff woman who allegedly fell asleep with a three-month-old infant in a bathtub, leading to the baby being submerged.

Ashley N. Zamora, 39, was babysitting the infant and holding it while in the bath. Zamora admitted to taking prescription medication before the bath. When Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at around 1:30 a.m. this morning (March 6), the infant was unresponsive. It was unknown how long the child was underwater. The baby was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

Zamora has been charged with cruelty to a juvenile and is detectives consider her to have been under the influence at the time of the incident. Her bloood was drawn for a toxicology report. She was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.