Independent autopsy of Quawan ‘Bobby’ Charles also points to possible drowning

IBERIA PARISH La. (KLFY)- The independent autopsy of a Baldwin teen reiterates the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office’s findings that he died from possible drowning.

TMZ is reporting that a third-party agency, American Forensics, discovered evidence of a possible drowning, which they noted the first autopsy also reported.

However, the exact manner of Quawan ‘Bobby’ Charles’ death is still in question. The independent report also indicated no sign of trauma sustained while the teen was alive.

This is a developing story.