In New Orleans, documenting history of iconic Black street

Louisiana News

by: , REBECCA SANTANA

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2012, file photo, traffic is diverted down the Esplanade Avenue exit following an accident on the elevated Interstate 10 expressway that runs above Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans. The expressway was built directly on top of Claiborne Avenue in the late 1960s — ripping up the oak trees and tearing apart a street sometimes called the “Main Street of Black New Orleans.” (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans street that was vital to the city’s Black community is getting renewed attention.

Claiborne Avenue was an oak-tree lined avenue where Black families lived, did business and celebrated Mardi Gras.

Then an elevated expressway was built on top of it in the late 1960s. Two New Orleans area activists, Raynard Sanders and documentary filmmaker Katherine Cecil, head the Claiborne Avenue History Project which aims to document and publicize the street’s history.

The street was also mentioned in President Joe Biden’s recently announced infrastructure proposal that includes a $20 billion program to “reconnect neighborhoods cut off by historic investments.”

  • This Nov. 1, 1956, photo provided by the City Archives & Special Collections, New Orleans Public Library shows tree-lined Claiborne Avenue at Esplanade Avenue in New Orleans before an elevated expressway was built on top of it in the late 1960s. (Alexander Allison/City Archives & Special Collections, New Orleans Public Library via AP)
  • In this photo provided by the City Archives & Special Collections, New Orleans Public Library, people gather on the corner of Claiborne Avenue and Canal Street in New Orleans on Nov. 1, 1956. An expressway was built directly on top of Claiborne Avenue in the late 1960s. (City Archives & Special Collections, New Orleans Public Library via AP)
  • The elevated freeway running along Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans crosses over Canal Street in this photo taken on May 11, 2021. Black businesses and culture thrived under the canopy of oak trees that lined Claiborne Avenue until the late 1960s, when the freeway was built directly on top of it — ripping up the trees and tearing apart a street sometimes called the “Main Street of Black New Orleans.” (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)
  • The elevated freeway running along Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans crosses over Dumaine Street in this photo taken on May 11, 2021. Black businesses and culture thrived under a canopy of oak trees along Claiborne Avenue until the late 1960s, until the freeway was built directly on top of it — ripping up the trees and tearing apart a street sometimes called the “Main Street of Black New Orleans.” (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)
  • This photo provided by the City Archives & Special Collections, New Orleans Public Library shows an aerial view of Claiborne Avenue lined with oak trees in the heart of New Orleans in August 1968. Soon after this photo was taken, an expressway was constructed on top of Claiborne Avenue — ripping up the oak trees and tearing apart a street sometimes called the “Main Street of Black New Orleans.”. (City Archives & Special Collections, New Orleans Public Library via AP)
  • This undated photo provided by the City Archives & Special Collections, New Orleans Public Library shows tree-lined Claiborne Avenue at Dumaine Street in New Orleans before the trees were ripped out and an elevated expressway was built on top of it in the late 1960s. (City Archives & Special Collections, New Orleans Public Library via AP)
  • This photo combination shows Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans lined with trees at the intersection with Dumaine Street in an undated photo, top, and the same location on May 11, 2021, bottom, where an elevated expressway built in the late 1960s now runs along Claiborne Ave. (City Archives & Special Collections, New Orleans Public Library, top, and Rebecca Santana, bottom, via AP)
  • This photo combination shows people gathering on the corner of Claiborne Avenue and Canal Street in New Orleans on Nov. 1, 1956, top, and the same location on May 11, 2021, bottom, where an elevated expressway built in the late 1960s now runs along Claiborne Ave. (City Archives & Special Collections, New Orleans Public Library, top, and Rebecca Santana, bottom, via AP)
  • This photo combination shows Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans lined with trees at the intersection with Esplanade Avenue on Nov. 1, 1956, top, and the same location on May 7, 2021, bottom, where an elevated expressway built in the late 1960s now runs along Claiborne Ave. (City Archives & Special Collections, New Orleans Public Library, top, and Rebecca Santana, bottom, via AP)
  • FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2012, file photo, traffic is diverted down the Esplanade Avenue exit following an accident on the elevated Interstate 10 expressway that runs above Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans. The expressway was built directly on top of Claiborne Avenue in the late 1960s — ripping up the oak trees and tearing apart a street sometimes called the “Main Street of Black New Orleans.” (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • This photo combination shows an aerial view of Claiborne Avenue lined with oak trees in the heart of New Orleans in August 1968, top, and a view of the elevated expressway that now runs along Claiborne Avenue past Esplanade. (City Archives & Special Collections, New Orleans Public Library, top, and Gerald Herbert, bottom, via AP)
  • The elevated freeway running along Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans crosses over Esplanade Avenue in this photo taken on May 7, 2021. Black businesses and culture thrived under a canopy of oak trees along Claiborne Avenue until the late 1960s, when the freeway was built directly on top of it — ripping up the trees and tearing apart a street sometimes called the “Main Street of Black New Orleans.” (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories