In first presidential endorsement in its history, Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association backs Trump

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association is supporting Donald Trump in his bid for re-election in the organization’s first presidential endorsement in its history.

LSA President and Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed the endorsement in a statement released Thursday.

“President Trump has repeatedly sided with law and order,” Sheriff Ard said. “The men and women who choose to serve and protect across our great country know we have a proven leader in Donald J. Trump. We endorse a leader who supports our mission of working with citizens to maintain safer communities.”

Louisiana sheriffs voted by email ballots following a meeting held Wednesday via Zoom.

While this was the first endorsement in a presidential election in the organizatin’s history, the LSA has previously made endorsements in the state’s gubernatorial elections, including support of Gov. John Bel Edwards ahead of his re-election in October in which he defeated Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham. Edwards was the only Democrat to receive an endorsement from the group.

Edwards was also endorsed by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association in 2015 when he defeated former Senator David Vitter.

“The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association has endorsed President Trump, and I was honored to be able to make the motion for that to happen,” Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page early Thursday afternoon.

“We chose to stand with the one who stands with us. President Trump has continued to stand up for law enforcement, which needs to be maintained and respected for our nation to have law and order. People need food, shelter, and clothing to live…and they need safety and security. That’s what law enforcement does, and that’s why I’m proud LSA has taken a stand to endorse President Trump.”

Whittington served as President of the LSA until July 1, 2020. Each president serves one year in the position.

The LSA says they are a bipartisan organization, composed of Louisiana’s 64 sheriffs and nearly 14,000 deputy sheriffs, established to represent Louisiana’s chief law enforcement officers across the state.

The LSA says its purpose is “to maintain the constitutional authority of the sheriff as chief law enforcement officer, ensure the delivery of first-rate services, and to sponsor legislation that promotes the administration of criminal justice.”