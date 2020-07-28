Impairment a suspected factor in fatal crash in Grant Parish

Grant Parish (07/28/20)— On July 27, 2020, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71, south of Colfax.

This crash took the life of 57-year-old Tom Ware of Colfax.         

The initial investigation revealed a 1996 Chevrolet truck, driven by Ware, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71. 

For reasons still under investigation, Ware traveled off the highway and struck a tree.  Ware, who was restrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

High speed and impairment are suspected factors. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.  This crash remains under investigation.

