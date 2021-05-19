‘I’m scared’: AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Black man

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Body camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase — footage authorities refused to release in the two years since the man died in police custody.
Ronald Greene can be heard telling the white troopers “I’m scared!” as he is jolted multiple times with a stun gun.
The May 2019 arrest outside of Monroe, Louisiana, is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.
Troopers initially blamed the 49-year-old’s death on a crash at the end of the chase.
**Some of the images in the following slide show are considered graphic, please scroll through them with caution.