‘I’m scared’: AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Black man

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss’ body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene’s shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Body camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase — footage authorities refused to release in the two years since the man died in police custody.

Ronald Greene can be heard telling the white troopers “I’m scared!” as he is jolted multiple times with a stun gun.

The May 2019 arrest outside of Monroe, Louisiana, is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

Troopers initially blamed the 49-year-old’s death on a crash at the end of the chase.

**Some of the images in the following slide show are considered graphic, please scroll through them with caution.