Ida victims move from tent camps to trailers 4 months later

SCHRIEVER, La. (AP) — More than four months after Hurricane Ida destroyed their houses, some Louisiana residents are just now moving from tent camps to government-supplied trailer homes. The Courier reports that a state test program paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is putting people in RV trailers.

Officials say that is helping to reduce the backlog of people waiting for mobile home trailers from FEMA, a process that takes longer because it involves more restrictive regulations. Terrebonne Parish Councilman Carl Harding says the trailers free up needed space in the tent camps.