Ida and COVID-19: ‘Twin-demic’ slams Louisiana hospitals

Louisiana News

by: , JULIET LINDERMAN and CLAIRE GALOFARO

Posted: / Updated:
  • A healthcare worker sits in a hurricane damaged emergency room at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Houma, La. The emergency room had recently reopened after the hospital evacuated patients and had to close due to the hurricane. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Paramedic J.T. Lebouef of Acadian Ambulance service, left, and others move a patient to an ambulance at a home damaged by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Houma, La. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Emergency medical technician Caitlyn Rappe rests on an in inflatable bed in a storage room at Acadian Ambulance service where she has been sleeping in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Harahan, La., a suburb of New Orleans. Medical facilities facing a Category 4 storm typically either evacuate or discharge as many patients as possible. But amid the community’s fourth surge of COVID-19, the hospitals were packed with patients too sick to be sent home. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Jana Semere, Chief nursing officer at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center, walks down a hallway at the hospital in the recently reopened emergency room in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Houma, La. The hospital evacuated patients and had to close due to the hurricane. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Jana Semere, Chief nursing officer at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center, speaks with a patient at the hospital in the recently reopened emergency room in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Houma, La. The hospital evacuated patients and had to close due to the hurricane. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Paramedic Laura Russell of Acadian Ambulance service gets out of an ambulance on a call in a neighborhood damaged by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Houma, La. (AP Photo/John Locher)

HOUMA, La. (AP) — As one of the most powerful hurricanes in the nation’s history barreled into Louisiana, a pair of hospitals squarely in its path braced for the worst.

Medical facilities facing a Category 4 storm typically either evacuate or discharge as many patients as possible.

But amid the community’s fourth surge of COVID-19, the hospitals were packed with patients too sick to be sent home.

And hospitals that lay outside the hurricane’s most destructive path were too full of COVID patients to absorb any more.

So nurses, doctors and paramedics already exhausted from battling one catastrophe stayed put, watching through the windows as a second one tore into town with 150 mph winds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories