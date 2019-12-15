ICYMI: Two suspects in NOLA shooting over Bayou Classic weekend, arrested in St. Mary Parish

Louisiana News
Posted: / Updated:

The second of two suspects has been arrested in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend shooting that wounded 12 people at the edge of New Orleans’ French Quarter, police said.

LaBryson Polidore, 22, was arrested Wednesday in the Baton Rouge area, police said.

The other suspect was Stafford Starks, 21.

He was arrested Tuesday in St. Mary Parish. Police said the two were involved in an ongoing feud in St. Mary Parish that erupted in gunfire early on the morning of Dec. 1. That’s when the two encountered each other amid crowds visiting New Orleans for the annual Bayou Classic college football game.

The suspects were to be transferred to New Orleans, where each faces multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Police Chief Shaun Ferguson has said other arrests are possible in the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories